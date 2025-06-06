Nottinghamshire rapists locked up for combined 42 years over historic sexual abuse

Two rapists have been jailed for a combined 42 years over the historic sexual abuse of two young female victims.

James Doyle, 62, repeatedly subjected one girl to appalling sexual abuse over an eight year period, with the first attack happening when the victim was aged just 13.

The other victim was only 11 years of age when she was first subjected to the abuse perpetrated against her.

The long list of offences took place at various locations across Nottinghamshire.

James Doyle and Neil Dunkel were jailed for a total of 42 years. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

In total, Doyle had nine separate charges brought against him – including seven counts of rape – but always denied the crimes.

His friend Neil Dunkel, 67, was charged with raping one of the victims on two occasions after being invited to an address by Doyle.

Both men’s lies meant the victims were forced to relive their horrifying ordeal all over again in court as part of a three-week trial last November.

Following the trial, a jury found Doyle guilty of seven counts of rape, causing a person to engage in sexual activity and assaulting a girl by touching.

Dunkel was found guilty of two counts of rape.

Both men appeared before Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on June 6.

In victim impact statements, both victims – who are now adults – revealed how the ‘horrific’ abuse had left them suffering with their mental health and relayed how the abuse had had a profound effect on their childhoods and early adulthood.

Handing Doyle an extended 30-year prison sentence, Judge James Sampson labelled the child rapist as ‘undoubtedly dangerous’ and a ‘significant risk to girls’.

Doyle must serve at least two thirds of his 26-year sentence behind bars.

He will then spend a further four years on extended licence, should he ever be released.

Dunkel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Both men are formerly of Newark and both will also remain on the sex offenders' register for the rest of their lives.

PC David Turnbull, who led the investigation, said: “Doyle subjected two vulnerable young girls to horrifying sexual abuse, the likes of which nobody should ever have to go through.

“Put simply, his actions were completely unforgivable and just pure evil.

“To compound matters, he then colluded with Dunkel to abuse one of the victims.

"It is right that Dunkel has also now received a substantial prison sentence.

“At no point has either defendant shown any level of remorse or contrition for their horrendous behaviour and actually forced the victims to relive everything that happened to them all over again by lying about what they did in court.

“I can only imagine how difficult and upsetting an ordeal this must have been for the victims and the bravery and patience both them, and other witnesses, have shown must be commended.

"I hope that the knowledge their abusers will now be behind bars for a very long time will serve as some form of comfort for them.”