Nottinghamshire sex offender returned to jail for flouting court order

Jack Goddard, aged 31, has been returned to jail for a second time after breaching the terms of a court order and lying to detectives.

Jack Goddard, aged 31, was previously jailed for four years after being convicted of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

As part of his sentence, he was made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), which forbade him from almost all contact with children under the age of 16.

He was also required to inform police about any new relationships and was prohibited from living in a property where children resided.

Goddard was first returned to jail in 2021 after failing to comply with the accommodation requirements of the Sex Offenders Register.

He was reported to Nottinghamshire Police again earlier this year after spending time with two teenage girls.

Goddard denied having any contact with the children, but was caught on CCTV taking them shopping.

He later pleaded guilty to three counts of failing to comply with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and two counts of failing to comply with notification requirements.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday 27 October, Goddard, of Huthwaite, was jailed for 44 months.

Detective Sergeant Peter Burrows, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Goddard poses an ongoing threat to young women and clearly has little respect for the court orders imposed to keep them safe.

“As he has just found out to his cost, these orders have real teeth, and the courts take a very dim view of those who flout them in this way.

“When confronted with these latest breaches, Goddard lied repeatedly about what had happened and only accepted responsibility when presented with irrefutable proof of his guilt.

“I am pleased he has now been returned to jail, and hope this case serves as a warning to other sex offenders about the consequences of ignoring these orders.”

Sex offenders like Goddard are managed in the community by members of the MOSOVO team, which stands for Management of Sexual Offenders and Violent Offenders.

Team members work 365 days a year to supervise more than a thousand Nottinghamshire residents currently on the national Sex Offenders Register and those subject to Sexual Harm Prevention Orders.