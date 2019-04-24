Notts man told ex-partner "I'm going to get you"

A man who had been warned to keep away from his ex-partner of 22 years approached her in Mansfield and threatened to get her, a court heard.

Adam Fletcher got out of his car, on Great Central Road, on January 14, and shouted “I am going to get you” at least four times, said prosecutor Leanne Townshend.

The court heard he was banned from using or threatening violence, or contacting her in any way, with a non-molestation order, imposed on July 6, 2018.

He received a community order for similar offences, in September and October, last year.

Fletcher’s ex-partner said in a statement there had been issues for “several months” and he had made her life “hell.”

“As a result of his behaviour I fear leaving my home and walking around the town,” she said, adding she had moved from her last address.

Probation officer Cheryl Nisbet said Fletcher’s behaviour had been difficult, because he takes “no responsibility for himself”, and is “fixated on the system and what has been done to him.”

“He needs to improve his attitude,” she added.

Suzanne Jovanovich, mitigating, said it had been a chance meeting.

Fletcher, 47, of Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, denied breaching the non-molestation order, but was convicted after a trial on April 11.

At Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday, district judge Jonathan Taaffe handed him a 14 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Fletcher was ordered to pay a £115 government surcharge and costs of £620. A three year restraining order was also put in place.