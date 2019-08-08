Notts paedophile jailed for string of child sexual offences

A 24-year-old Bestwood man has been jailed for 10 years after being found guilty of sexual offences against children.

Nathan Penney, of Sunrise Avenue, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday July 31.

Nathan Penney.

Penney was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years on extended license. He was also given a sexual harm prevention order and will be placed on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Penney was found guilty of possession of prohibited images and extreme images, attempted sexualised communication with a child, inciting sexual activity, seven counts of causing sexual activity with a child and five counts of causing a child to watch a sexual act.

He was also convicted of a further charge related to possession of a paedophile manual.

Detective Constable Sarah Clarke, who led the investigation, said: “This was a complex and thorough investigation which included disturbing evidence for our officers to deal with.”

“I am pleased with the result and I hope this sentence sends a clear message that Nottinghamshire Police will do what is necessary to tackle these crimes and to protect the most vulnerable people in our communities.”