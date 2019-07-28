Notts paedophile jailed for three years for sexually abusing child

A 40-year-old man has been jailed for three years for sexually touching a child.

Neil Piggott, of Cropwell Gardens, Radcliffe-on-Trent, denied two offences of sexually touching a girl under 13 and an offence of possessing an indecent photo of a child but was convicted on May 2 following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

The touching offences took place in September and December 2017 and officers found the indecent image a child on his phone when he was interviewed by police on 4 February 2018.

As well as the jail sentence, Piggott was made the subject of a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and has to sign the Sex Offenders' Register, when he appeared in court on Friday (26 July).

Detective Constable Claire Sadler, who led the investigation, said: "We know it can be extremely difficult to give evidence so I would like to thank the victim for her bravery in coming forward.

"I would urge anyone who has been affected by sexual abuse to report it to the police. All victims are treated with compassion and all reports of abuse are treated seriously."