Notts police drone helps with arrest after elderly woman assaulted

Nottinghamshire Police have made their first arrest assisted by a new drone.

A drone deployed by Nottinghamshire Police earlier this week helped officers to arrest two men who have now been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in Keyworth.

Police drone

The arrests are the first to be made since the launch of a new drone team on Monday January 6, in collaboration with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The arrests came after officers were called to an aggravated burglary in Fairham Road at around 8.30pm on January 6.

It was reported that an elderly woman was threatened and assaulted during the incident, during which jewellery, cigarettes and cash were stolen from the address.

Officers arrived on scene within minutes and the drone was deployed to assist officers in their search for the suspects.

Two men were arrested nearby after a short foot chase, with one of the men arrested after Police Dog Quantum had tracked him through gardens.

The victim, who is in her 70s, was checked over at home but didn’t require hospital treatment.

A police office also suffered two broken fingers while arresting one of the suspects.

Two men, aged 27 and 31, were arrested in connection with the incident and have subsequently been charged in connection with the incident.

Antonio Richards, 31, of no fixed address, is charged with aggravated burglary, assault by beating and assault with intent to resist arrest.

Alex Lonsdale, 27, of no fixed address, is charged with aggravated burglary. He is also charged with burglary in relation to a burglary at a café in Nottingham on November 11 2019.

Both men are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (January 8).

Detective Inspector Kim Binns, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Our enquiries are ongoing and we are working hard to locate and arrest the outstanding suspect.

"We’re appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has any information which could help us with our investigation to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 770 of 6 January 2020."

Following the launch of the team, three drones are now being used to assist Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

They provide 24/7 coverage for both police and fire colleagues to call upon via the police control room.

Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: "These arrests demonstrate the value of introducing drones into our work as a force and making the most of their capabilities.

"It’s good to see that they are being put to use so quickly and are already proving their worth in helping us investigate crimes and helping to keep people safe.

"I am very much looking forward to seeing the benefits that this technology will have for our officers, aiding them in a number of areas of police work."

Paddy Tipping, Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "Our investment in technology, such as the drone team, will increase the safety of local people. Drones allow officers to gain vital information, quickly and safely, and to respond rapidly in the event of a live crime, as in this case.

"These new assets are already providing their effectiveness in detecting crime and will become a vital tool in our capabilities in the future, helping our emergency services workers to gain vital evidence and cover vast and remote areas quickly.

"Ensuring our officers have the right resources to enhance their work is a top priority and we will continue to take full advantage of technology to deliver the best possible police service to our communities."

The joint drone team is the latest in a range of collaboration projects between Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Nottinghamshire Police would like to remind people that legal proceedings are active in this case and as such would urge people to be careful when posting any prejudicial comments on social media as these could place you in contempt of court.