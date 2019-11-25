Notts woman ordered to pay £1,300 for flouting ‘flood defences’ planning notice

A woman who built flood defences to protect a paddock while increasing the risk to neighbouring homes has been ordered to pay more than £1,300 by a court.

Sarah Louise Howard, of Goosemoor Hall, Weston, imported large amounts of soil to form an earth bund on agricultural land located off Great North Road in the village, which was within a high risk flood zone.

Nottingham Magistrates heard that repeated requests from planning officers from Newark and Sherwood District Council for the defendant to remove the soil had been ignored by the defendant.

Howard admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a planning enforcement notice at the hearing on Monday, November 18, 2019.

She was fined £400 for the offence and ordered to pay costs of £943.50 and a victim surcharge of £40.

Council officers are continuing to act to ensure the removal of the earth from the land.

Councillor Roger Blaney, chairman of the district council’s planning committee, said: “As recent events demonstrate, flooding can have serious consequences and unauthorised works which may increase those risks will not be tolerated by the council.

“The lack of compliance with such serious matters warrants court action to ensure cooperation with enforcement action taken by officers and ultimately to protect the public from unpermitted development.”