Number of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire reaches highest level since 2018

The number of criminals in Nottinghamshire sent to jail last year was the highest since 2018, new figures show.

It comes as an independent sentencing review led by former justice secretary David Gauke has recommended reforms to overhaul the prisons system to deal with the capacity crisis.

Ministry of Justice (MoJ) figures show 1,998 criminals were handed an immediate custodial sentence in Nottinghamshire last year – up from 1,945 in 2023 and the highest number since 2018.

The number of criminals across England and Wales being sent to prison reached its highest level in six years, driven partly by the disorder in towns and cities following the Southport killings last July.

More people were jailed in Nottinghamshire last year than at any time since 2018. Photo: Google

Some 79,812 offenders across the two nations received immediate custodial sentences last year, up 11 per cent on 2023.

The MoJ statistics also show 912 people had been prosecuted by the end of 2024 for offences linked to the summer disorder.

It included 16 people prosecuted in Nottinghamshire.

In an independent review published last month, Mr Gauke recommended an overhaul of the prisons system to ensure there is space to jail the most dangerous offenders.

The proposals put forward are expected to cut the prison population by around 9,800.

The recommendations include changing a prisoner's release date to be 'more dependent on their behaviour', making sure more prisoners engage with activities like education and employment.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood MP (Lab) said the Government 'accepts in principle' the 'earned progression model' recommended by the review.

Ms Mahmood told the Commons: "Under this model, an offender will not necessarily leave prison at an automatic point. Instead, their release date will be determined by their behaviour.

“If they follow prison rules, they will earn earlier release. If they do not, they will be locked up for longer."

She added she will go further than the review's recommendation as she announced a national rollout covering 20 prisons to pilot the use of chemical castration of sex offenders to manage 'problematic sexual arousal'.

She will also explore ways offenders can be tasked with work, such as filling potholes or cleaning rubbish, with a salary paid towards support for victims.

But campaign group Justice for Victims said the review does not appear to have made a 'serious effort' to understand what victims and families want in sentencing policy.

In a statement, the group said: "What we wanted to see was a proper recognition of the enormous impact the most serious crime has on victims and their families and to see that suitable punishment reflects that.

"Instead, it recommends some of the most serious offenders, like rapists and child abusers, are going to spend less time in prison."