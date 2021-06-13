Off road bikes causing a 'nuisance' in Hucknall
Nottinghamshire Police have received numerous reports of ‘nuisance’ off road bikers in the Hucknall over this weekend.
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 5:13 pm
Yesterday, Saturday, June 12, officers from the Hucknall Beat Team, were out on foot patrol a nd today, Sunday, June 13, The Off Road Bike Team have been out assisting the Bulwell NPT, around the Rolls Royce Estate, after receiving numerous nuisance reports of off road bikes.
To report any anti-social behaviour in your area call the police on 101 or email [email protected]