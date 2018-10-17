Officers appeal after now-deceased resident's property was burgled in Bulwell

Officers are appealing for information following a burglary at the house of an elderly resident, who has since died.

The incident took place at around 12pm on September 29 on Bestwood Road, Bulwell, when the suspect is believed to have forced entry through a rear door, searched the house and left with the 88-year-old victim’s purse.

No one sustained any injuries during the incident, however the victim has since died due to unconnected circumstances.

The police is appealing for any information that could help support the grieving family.

A Nottingham Police spokesman said: "We have recently been made aware that the victim has sadly passed away.

"Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time and we want to assure them that the investigation is still very much active and we are doing all that we can to identify the offender.

"Enquiries are on-going and officers will continue reviewing CCTV in the area and speaking to local residents.

"Were you in the area at the time? If you can help, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 433 of September 29."