Officers concerned for safety of missing Broxtowe man

Have you seen this missing man from Broxtowe?

Police are concerned for safety of 62-year-old Paul Wooles who was last seen on Sunday (May 26).

Where is Paul?

He has links to Nottingham and Wakefield.

Paul is described as stocky built, 5ft 11 tall and has greying short hair. It is not known what Paul was wearing when he went missing.

If you have seen Paul or know where he might be, call police on 101, quoting incident number 791 of May 28.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE: POLICE INVESTIGATE ALFRETON POST OFFICE BURGLARY