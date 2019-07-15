Officers ‘concerned for safety’ of missing Broxtowe teenager

Have you seen this missing teenager girl from Broxtowe?

Officers are concerned for the safety of 15-year-old Charlotte Cushing after she was reported missing from the Toton area at around 6.15am this morning (July 15).

Have you seen Charlotte?

Charlotte is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 8ins tall.

She is described as having very long straight blonde hair and was last seen wearing black leggings, a pink teddy bear jacket with a hood, black Nike trainers, and a grey rucksack.

If you have seen Charlotte or have any information about her whereabouts, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 159 of July 15 2019.

