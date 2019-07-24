Ollerton jewellery thief threatened with jail

An Ollerton man who helped steal £2,500 of jewellery was trying to raise cash to pay off a drug debt, a court heard.

Shane Garland's friend seized a large glass vase from the counter of CH Sperink Jewellers, on Forest Road, New Ollerton, on the afternoon of January 23.

Garland opened the door and the pair ran out.

Prosecutor Anna Pierrepointe said Garland felt "under pressure" to pay off the debt, and his co-accused has not yet been identified.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said: “Since he was interviewed he has been clean of all drugs.

"He went back on to the drugs following a personal issue. It led to him re-offending. His partner has supported him to get clean of the drugs."

Garland, 26, of Breacon Avenue, admitted the theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe told him: "I appreciate you have had your problems.

"But this court's concern is people trying to run a business which is difficult enough in any times and then have people walk in and take what they can because they need the money.

He said the knock-on effects were considerable, and included a "breach of trust" as they went in as customers, the loss of the cash, and the fact the jeweller's insurance premiums will go up.

He gave Garland 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, with 31 days of a programme and ten rehabilitation days.

He ordered Garland to pay compensation of £2,500, which will be added to the £200 he already owes to the court.

