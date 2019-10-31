Ollerton man who "stuck head in sand" is sent back to jail

An ex-prisoner from Ollerton who "stuck his head in the sand" and missed probation appointments was sent back to jail, a court heard.

Paul Hannifin failed to turn up for meetings on June 18 and 25, and July 2, which magistrates heard it was the second breach of his post-sentence supervision, after he was fined in June.

Probation officer Greta Percival told them: "He hasn't been seen since March and the breach report asks you to consider a custodial term."

David Grant, mitigating, said Hannifin had "adopted a bit of an ostrich approach and stuck his head in the sand", but his drug use was "much more under control."

"He recognises that it is likely he will be sent to custody," Mr Grant said. "He has not committed further offences."

Hannifin, 34, of Sycamore Road, New Ollerton, admitted the breaches when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was locked up for 14 days.

