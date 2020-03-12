Pair arrested after both suffering suspected knife-related injuries in Hucknall

Two men have been arrested after they were both injured following a 'knife related' incident in Hucknall.

Police were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service to a report that a man had suffered knife-related wounds following an incident in Broomhill Road at around 10.20am on Wednesday, March 11.

A 30-year old man was treated in hospital for non-serious injuries and was quickly discharged. He has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

A 23-year-old man was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He was also injured during the incident and is being treated in hospital.

Detective Inspector Parminder Dhillon said: "This was an isolated incident where it's believed the people involved are known to each other. Our enquiries continue following the quick arrest and we'd like to thank local people for their help and understanding and reassure them that there is no direct threat to them."