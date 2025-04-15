Pair arrested after weapon seized from tram stop in Hucknall
Officers were called to the stop in Ashgate Road, Hucknall, at 4.15pm on Monday (14 April) after members of the public reported a group fighting in the car park.
Two youths were reported to have gone into a nearby supermarket with injuries.
The victims then left the scene but inquiries revealed some of the offenders could be onboard a tram waiting at the terminus.
The tram was held at the stop and when officers boarded they arrested two suspects and recovered an extendable baton.
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.
Officers are now urging anyone with information, or footage of what happened, to get in touch.
Speaking about the incident Inspector Chris Boylin, local area commander for Ashfield, said: “Officers who attended should be praised for working efficiently at the scene to identify these suspects and recover a baton.
“We work hard to make sure Nottingham’s public transport network is as safe as it can be and people boarding trams armed with weapons will not be tolerated.
“I’m also grateful to the tram operators for their assistance during this incident.
“I’d urge anyone who can assist with information or footage of the incident to get in touch without delay.”
Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 430 of 14 April 2025, alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.