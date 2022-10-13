The victim was punched and kicked and his mobile phone and cash were stolen during an incident at the Bulwell Forest tram stop shortly before 11.30pm on October 11.

He was taken to hospital for treatment after suffering cuts to his head and swelling.

Officers arrived on scene within minutes of the attack being reported and swiftly arrested two suspects.

Both men are due to appear before Nottingham magistrates on Thursday

Maciej Rewers, 21, and Joshua Cook, 25, both of no fixed address, have been charged in connection with the incident and are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday).

Rewers is charged with robbery and criminal damage and Cook with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Detective Sergeant Lee Cattell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We will always respond quickly to serious incidents, such as robbery, and any incidents where there is an immediate threat to safety.

"The fact officers were able to arrest two suspects within minutes of calls to the police just demonstrates this.

“We have been working hard to understand the exact sequence of events before, during and after this incident and I am pleased we have now been able to bring charges.