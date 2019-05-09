Perfume thief jailed after thefts in Mansfield

A shoplifter with a "horrendous record for dishonesty" has been jailed after stealing perfume from Mansfield.

Jonathan Whittaker took £236 of fragrances from Boots, on May 5, but his description was passed on to the Mansfield BID team and he was traced through CCTV.

The court heard he was in breach of two suspended sentences, imposed in November, last year, and April 11, this year.

He had been ordered to carry out unpaid work, but no hours had been completed and he had only attended nine out of 23 possible probation appointments.

Tim Haines, mitigating, said Whittaker had made no claims for benefits, and was supported by hand-outs from his ex-wife and friends.

"He is no stranger to the court system," he said. "He tells me he was attacked with a machete at Christmas time, and hasn't been able to carry out unpaid work."

Whittaker, 42, of Flamstead Street, Derby, admitted the theft and breaches when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

District judge Andrew Meachin told him: "You have got a horrific record for dishonesty. You're at it again. This is a flagrant breach."

He gave Whittaker eight weeks for the new thefts, and activated the suspended sentences, making a total of 32 weeks in prison. He must also compensate the store.