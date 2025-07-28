Person robbed at knifepoint in Bestwood Village ambush

Police are looking for two men who robbed a person at knifepoint in Bestwood Village.

The victim was walking over the bridge at the end of Millbank Place at around 10.30pm on Sunday, July 20 when two males, both aged 16 or 17 years-old, jumped out from behind a bush.

Wearing dark clothing and faces covered with masks and balaclavas, one produced a knife with a gold switch blade.

They stole the victims bag containing a speaker and aftershave.

Anyone with any information that will lead to the two robbers being found should e-mail at [email protected] or call 101.