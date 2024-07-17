Photos: Worst streets for crime in Ashfield – includes Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall

The data in this list is sourced from Police.uk, the national website for policing in England.

It includes the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for May 2024.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk

The data indicates that crimes have been reported “on or near” specific streets, with latest Ashfield figures compiled from Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Wednesday, July 17.

1 . Lakeside View In May 2024 there were 25 crimes reported on or near Lakeside View, Sutton.

2 . On or near King's Mill Hospital In May 2024, there were 20 crimes reported on or near King's Mill Hospital, Sutton.

3 . Milton Street In May 2024, figures show that there were 12 crimes reported on or near Milton Street, Kirkby.