Photos: Worst streets for crime in Ashfield – includes Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall

By Phoebe Cox
Published 17th Jul 2024, 14:41 BST
Here are the 10 worst streets in Ashfield for crime, according to the latest policing figures –including Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall.

The data in this list is sourced from Police.uk, the national website for policing in England.

It includes the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for May 2024.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk

The data indicates that crimes have been reported “on or near” specific streets, with latest Ashfield figures compiled from Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Wednesday, July 17.

In May 2024 there were 25 crimes reported on or near Lakeside View, Sutton.

1. Lakeside View

In May 2024 there were 25 crimes reported on or near Lakeside View, Sutton. Photo: Google Maps

In May 2024, there were 20 crimes reported on or near King's Mill Hospital, Sutton.

2. On or near King's Mill Hospital

In May 2024, there were 20 crimes reported on or near King's Mill Hospital, Sutton. Photo: Submitted

In May 2024, figures show that there were 12 crimes reported on or near Milton Street, Kirkby.

3. Milton Street

In May 2024, figures show that there were 12 crimes reported on or near Milton Street, Kirkby. Photo: Google Maps

There were 12 crimes reported on or near Whyburn Street, Hucknall.

4. Whyburn Street

There were 12 crimes reported on or near Whyburn Street, Hucknall. Photo: Google Maps

