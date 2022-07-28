Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North at the council, met with Ashfield Divisional Police Commander Jon Hewitt and Antonio Taylor, the council’s head of community protection, to finalise the main points of the plan.

The plan includes increased police patrols and additional community engagement, and increased police patrols to reassure residents for the foreseeable future.

There will also be a new ‘services day’ to bring the police, community protection officers, environment teams and fire service staff together.

The day will be about encouraging residents to access public services and date for it is to be confirmed.

Additionally, the council will work with residents to set up a community-led Neighbourhood Watch scheme and the police will produce a regular community newsletter aimed at informing residents of their ongoing work and step up their social media activity.

Coun Wilmott said, “I am determined that last week’s meeting will have a positive outcome.

"This is just the start of action and we’re looking to allocate funding to deal with some of the major issues raised last week.

"This includes a Safer Streets funding bid, improved CCTV and improved community engagement.

“It’s imperative that residents have confidence in reporting crime.

"At the moment – many residents don’t and crime statistics released by the police back this up.

"When the police allocate their scant resources, the first thing they do is look at crime figures

"That’s why reporting crime and getting a reference number is so important.

"I hope residents can be reassured that we will do everything possible in the fight against crime and anti-social behaviour.

"We are extremely passionate about supporting residents across Hucknall.”