Police appeal after Aston Martin V8 and Range Rover stolen from Notts home

Police are appealing for information after two high-value vehicles were stolen during a car key burglary in Nottinghamshire.

The victim called police just after 8.40pm on December 5, after being alerted by a vehicle tracker company that his lime green-coloured Aston Martin V8, which should have been at his home - on the A52 near to the Queen's Medical Centre - was on the move.

An Aston Martin was stolen

Officers attended the address and found that it had been broken into, and that the victim's Range Rover had also been stolen from the property, along with watches and jewellery.

Police later recovered both vehicles which had been parked in the Beeston area.

Detective Sergeant James Bond, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Our enquiries are continuing and we're appealing for anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area

"If you have any information which could help, please call 101, quoting incident number 856.