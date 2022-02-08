Police appeal after Bestwood & Bulwell food bank broken into for THIRD time

And now police have put out an appeal for the public to help them find those responsible.

Posting on Facebook, Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police said: “We are investigating the burglary and doing everything we can to identify the offenders.

"This time they stole food, food that is desperately need by families that are struggling to make ends meet.

Police are appealing for help after the Bestwood and Bulwell food bank was burgled again

"If you have any spare dry food in your cupboards could you please donate it.

"The food bank is located at St Phillip's Church, Knight's Close, Top Valley – thanks in advance.”

Posting on its Facebook page, a food bank spokesperson said: “So many people work so hard for this project, we should celebrate and thank them.

"Instead I am posting this after being burgled three times in six weeks.