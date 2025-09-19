Police appeal after car vandalised on Hucknall street

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a car was vandalised in Hucknall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened between 4pm on Saturday, September 13 and 8am on Sunday, September 14 in Co-Operative Avenue when a silver Ford Focus Zetec had its paintwork ‘keyed’ and its tyres slashed.

Police are also appealing for witnesses and information to other incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour recently reported in Hucknall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overnight betwen Friday September 12 and Saturday, September 13, thieves entered a property on Hazel Grove through an unlocked conservatory door and stole an air fryer and also took an e-scooter from a shed.

A car was vandalised in Co-Operative Avenue. Photo: Google

On Sunday, September 14, there were reports at 6.55am and 7am of men trying car doors and a garage door on Polperro Way – one was described as eastern European, late 40s to early 50s, bald head, wearing a black hooded jacket with a grey motif, blue jeans and black trainers with a white trim on top, the other was black, early 50s with a shaved head, slim to medium build with a slight stoop, wearing a black bomber jacket, black jeans and black trainers.

Overnight between Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 14, a garage on Nabbs Lane was broken into and a log book, sentimental items and a school bag were stolen from an unlocked car inside.

At 2.45pm on Saturday, September 13, two youths broke into a garage on Burberry Avenue and stole a dark green pushbike with a yellow GT logo and two black adult e-scooters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 5.45am on Sunday, September 14, a white Volvo car was broken into on Hillcrest Drive and a work bag, containing perfume and a wallet with driver’s licence and bank cards, was stolen.

Between 1am and 7.30am on Friday, September 12 a wheelie bin was stolen from Salterford Road and later found in a near by park with all the rubbish dumped out.

Between 6am and 2pm on Friday, September 12, a general waste wheelie bin was stolen from Shortwood Avenue.

At 10.44pm on Friday, September 12 two or three males, wearing black clothing with their hoods up and carrying an angle grinder, were seen near the cycle storage cage at the NET tram stop on Ashgate Road, from where a Carrera Avenger mountain bike was stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 8pm on Friday, September 12 and 11.30am on Saturday, September 13 the paintwork on a red Seat Leon car on Allen Street was ‘keyed’ down the passenger side.

At 12.43am on Monday, September 15, eggs were thrown at the door of a property in Chatsworth Drive.

At 12.41pm on Wednesday, September 17 in Red Kite Close, there was a report of a group of two to five school children running around, banging and kicking doors and breaking trees as they returned from school, causing fear and distress to elderly residents in the vicinity.

If you have any information on any of these incidents, email Ashfield Police at [email protected]

Alternatively, contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.