Thieves are believed to have gone to the set of garages in Steadfold Close in Bulwell and bent the garage door back.

After getting inside, they then took the bike before quicky making their escape from the area.

A member of the public was passing by when they noticed the damage and immediately alerted the owner of the bike.

Police are appealing for help to find this electric bike that was stolen in Bulwell

Officers investigating the incident, which happened at around 6.20pm on Monday 15 November 2021, are now appealing for information to trace the bike.

PC Thomas Stenson, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A man has been left without his bike due to the actions of thieves who brasenly went into the garage and took this.

"Two men are believed to have been involved.

“He has been left without a really important mode of transport, which he uses to get around the local area on a daily basis, and we are committed to doing everything we can to find both the bike and those responsible.

“The bike is described as a black Specialised Turbo Levo electric bike with blue lining and we are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, has seen the bike or has any further information to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”