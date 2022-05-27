Police appeal after reports of illegal car racing on Bulwell industrial estate

At 9.40pm on Saturday, May 21, police received reports that upwards of 20 cars were racing around the Blenheim Lane industrial estate.

Reports say they were causing noise and safety issues to residents and road users.

Cars were also being illegally parked up on the estate.

Police are appealing for information after reports of illegal racing on an industrial estate in Bulwell

Police are now asking anyone with information, anyone who knows who the people involved were, or anyone who has dash-cam or CCTV footage of the vehicles and people involved, to contact them immediately.

Anyone with information should contact the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team by e-mail at [email protected]