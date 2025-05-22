Police appeal after retired woman’s camper van stolen from Bulwell pub car park

Police are appealing for anyone with information after a camper van was stolen from a Bulwell pub car park.

The incident happened between 7pm on Sunday, April 18 and 7am on Monday, April 19 at the Top House pub in Bardney Drive.

The victim, in her 60s, had used her retirement pot to buy the Fiat Ducato camper van, which has the registration PK64 VTO.

The camper van contained a number of electrical and sentimental items.

Police are appealing for information to find this camper van that was stolen from a Bulwell pub car park. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

PC Andy Smith, who is investigating the incident, said: “The victim has spent a considerable amount of money buying the van and renovating the interior and is understandably distraught by what has happened.

“We are following a number of lines of inquiry to find those responsible.

"We would like to hear from anyone in the area who has any information, saw what happened or knows where the camper van is.

“It is believed that shortly before the crime was committed, a group of young people on push bikes were seen in and around the pub area and we would like to identify them.

“We would appeal to anyone with information to please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 0082 of the 19th May 2025 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.