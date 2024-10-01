Police appeal after sentimental medals stolen from pensioner during car break-in near Bulwell
Six medals – awarded to the victim for services to the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes – were stolen from the glove box of a car that was broken into on 15 September.
The Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes is a philanthropic fraternal organisation that aids members, their families, dependents of former members and other charitable organisations.
The victim, who is in his 70s, had parked at The Glade Business Centre, in Forum Road, Nottingham, when a thief came along and smashed a passenger window, before stealing the medals.
The medals are of sentimental value to the victim and anyone who knows of their whereabouts is encouraged to come forward.
PC Darren Chalk said: “The victim has been left very upset by the break-in and particularly the loss of these sentimental medals.
“We are doing everything we can to identify the culprit but in the meantime we would ask anyone who comes into contact with these medals to please contact us.”
The Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes (RAOB) is one of the largest fraternal movements in the United Kingdom. The order started in 1822 and has since spread throughout the former British Empire and elsewhere in the world. It is known as the "Buffs" to members.
Anyone with information about the incident or with information about the stolen property is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference 24*555628.