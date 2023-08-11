Between Friday, July 28 and 10am on Monday, August 7, two Carrera mountain bikes – one silver and one blue – a red and white GT mountain bike and a silver Claud Butler ladies hybrid bike, were stolen from a garage on Whyburn Lane.

At 3.48am on Sunday, August 6, four males, all dressed in black, broke into a garage in Knoll Avenue and were seen wheeling a motorbike away in the direction of Christchurch Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police responded to this incident and arrests were made.

Police are appealing for information on a number of bike thefts in Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Also on August 6, a black Merida pushbike with worn handlebars was stolen, along with the lock and chain used to secure it, at 3pm from Hucknall Leisure Centre on Linby Road.

Police are also appealing for information on a number of incidents of criminal damage.

Between 10pm on Wednesday, August 2 and 1pm on Thursday, August 3, plastic covers to the rear lights were stolen off a black Peugeot 3007 convertible parked in a car park near flats on Chatsworth Drive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also on Chatsworth Drive, the door to a lock-up was broken at some time over the past six weeks.

At 2.30am on Friday, August 4, a brick was thrown at a window of a property on Brookside, chipping the glass, by a male wearing a mask and gloves.

Anyone with any information should email [email protected]