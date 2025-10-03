Police appeal after series of vehicle crimes in Hucknall and Bestwood Village

Police have appealed for witnesses and information after a number of thefts of – and from – vehicles were reported in Hucknall and Bestwood Village.

Two occurred on the same night in Bestwood Village, both on Thursday, September 25.

At 2.05am in Moor Road, a wallet with a Nottinghamshire Police logo and a small amount of cash was stolen from a car by a male, who was tall and skinny, wearing a waterproof jacket, dark jeans and a North Face Rucksack.

In the early hours of the same night, in Millbank Place, a black Marc Jacobs Turtleback wallet, containing bank cards and a driving licence was stolen from a Land Rover Discovery parked on a driveway.

A number vehicle crimes have been reported in Hucknall and Bestwood Village. Photo: Other

At 3.05am on Monday, September 29, a dark grey Range Rover Evoque, which may have been unlocked, parked on Red Kite Close, Hucknall was entered and a sander, batteries and other tools were stolen.

And between 1am and 2am on Wednesday, October 1, in Rose Flower Grove, Hucknall, a black Nissan Juke was broken into and a wallet containing bank cards was stolen, along with the car and house keys.

Between 10pm on Wednesday, September 24 and 8.30am on Thursday, September 25, a white Vauxhall Corsa car was stolen from Woodstock Street, Hucknall, but was later traced and recovered by the owner.

Between 9am and 3.30pm on Thursday, September 25, a grey Fiat 500 car was stolen from the Hucknall NET tram stop car park on Ashgate Road.

Police are also appealing for information on two other incidents of burglary and theft, both reported in Hucknall.

Overnight between Friday, September 26 and Saturday, September 27, a garage on Farleys Lane, that was left unlocked for a delivery, was entered and items including golf clubs were stolen and an attempt was also made to take a motorcycle.

Between 5.30am and 6.30am on Friday, September 19, a quantity of magazines was stolen from a box outside the Morrisons Daily store on Portland Road.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should e-mail [email protected]

Alternatively, contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Hucknall police beat surgeries are taking place at the following times and locations in the coming week:

Saturday, October 4: Tesco Express, Annesley Road, 6pm to 7pm.

Thursday, October 9: Hucknall Leisure Centre, Linby Road, 10am to 11am

Saturday, October 11: Nottingham Building Society, High Street, 4.46pm to 6.16pm.

Sunday, October 12: Co-op, Emperors Way, 7pm.