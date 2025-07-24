Police appeal after suspected arson at Nottingham city centre bank

Police investigating a suspected arson attack at a bank in the city centre have appealed for additional witnesses to come forward.

Emergency services were called to Natwest Bank on South Parade shortly after 8pm yesterday evening (23 July).

The fire was put out by firefighters soon afterwards, while a search was carried out by police of the nearby area.

It has been confirmed no one was injured in the fire.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspected arson attack at the Natwest Bank on South Parade in Nottingham. Photo: Google

A joint investigation with Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service is ongoing, but it is believed the fire was started deliberately.

A cordon was in place but has now been removed.

Det InspLisa Jones, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Lighting any fire is extremely reckless and has the potential to result in devastating consequences.

“Thankfully this fire was contained and no injuries were sustained.

“If you witnessed anything in the area, or if you have any relevant CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone footage, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 704 of 23 July 2025, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.