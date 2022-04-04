Police were called to Bestwood Park Drive West in Rise Park, after receiving reports that a 15-year-old boy had been hit while on a zebra crossing.

The boy is believed to have suffered a minor head injury and cuts to his leg and hip after falling off his scooter following the reported collision, outside a Nisa Local store.

A silver or grey car is alleged to have hit the boy’s scooter before then driving away.

A 15-year-old was reportedly hit on this zebra crossing on Bestwood Park Rise West in Rise Park

Enquiries are still ongoing to establish exactly what happened during the incident, which took place at around 6pm on 19 February 2022.

Investigator Charlotte Read, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are currently investigating an alleged hit and run incident, which reportedly saw a teenager knocked off their electric scooter.

“Thankfully, the boy wasn’t seriously injured during this incident.

“In order to assist us with our enquiries, we’d ask that anyone who has any CCTV, dash-cam, or other footage from this area at around 6pm, gets in touch with us immediately.