Police appeal after vulnerable man with cerebral palsy is targeted twice in one night in Bulwell

Officers have released images of a man they wish to trace after a vulnerable person’s home was targeted twice in one night in Bulwell.

The incident happened at a property in Hucknall Lane in Bulwell in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday June 26.

The victim, in his 50s, left one of his doors open due to the heat and fell asleep in his chair. When he awoke, he found that his mobile phone and wallet had been stolen.

The suspect then used his bank card at a petrol station in Camberley Road. Other attempts to use the card at other locations were unsuccessful.

He then returned to the property and confronted the victim as he attempted to call the police. The suspect attempted to pull the phone line out of the wall.

He stole an Amazon parcel that contained a set of cups and fled the scene.

Officers have carried out extensive lines of inquiry to identify the offender including a large CCTV trawl to locate them.

So far, no arrests have been made. Officers have now released an image of a man that could help them with their inquiries.

They are calling on the public’s help to identify him.

Detective Constable Tim Townsend said: “This is a despicable crime, with the suspect picking on a vulnerable member of our community.

“The victim has diabetes and cerebral palsy. It had been a hot night, and he asked his carers to leave the back door open. He fell asleep and had forgot to lock it.

“This is when a burglar entered the property and stole his phone and wallet while he was sleeping. He then returned shortly after to see what else he could steal, putting him through a truly frightening ordeal.

“This incident has understandably left the victim distressed to a point where he has decided to move to a new property.

“We are determined to ensure this person is caught and are calling on the public’s help.

"We have released an image of a man that could help us further our investigation. Do you know the man in the images? Are you the man in the images? Please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Call 101 quoting 0050 of 26th June or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.