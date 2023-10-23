News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Police appeal after woman harrased at tram stop near Bulwell

Police have released an image of someone they’d like to speak to after a woman was reportedly harassed at a tram stop.
By John Smith
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 11:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers are looking to trace the man pictured as they believe he may have information that could help them with their investigations.

The victim was sitting alone at the David Lane stop near Bulwell when she was approached by a man at around 9.40pm on September 12.

He then reportedly asked her several times to come back with him to his house, which prompted the woman to get up and leave after she was left feeling uncomfortable.

Police want to speak this man after a woman was harassed at a tram stop near Bulwell. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice want to speak this man after a woman was harassed at a tram stop near Bulwell. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Police want to speak this man after a woman was harassed at a tram stop near Bulwell. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Most Popular

The man in question then got on board the tram shortly afterwards and was reportedly seen getting off at the stop in Radford Road, Hyson Green.

Read More
Spate of anti-social behaviour incidents in Hucknall

Sergeant Emma O’Meara, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an upsetting incident for the victim, who was left feeling extremely uncomfortable after being repeatedly approached by someone she didn’t know.

“We believe that the man pictured in this image may be able to help us with our investigation and would like to urge him to come forward or for any members of the public who recognise him to come forward and help us with our enquires.

“The harassment of any person no matter their gender will be taken extremely seriously by the police and will be investigated thoroughly.”

Anyone with any information or who recognises the man in the image is urged to contact the police on 101, quoting incident 794 of 12 September 2023 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.