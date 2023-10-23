Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers are looking to trace the man pictured as they believe he may have information that could help them with their investigations.

The victim was sitting alone at the David Lane stop near Bulwell when she was approached by a man at around 9.40pm on September 12.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He then reportedly asked her several times to come back with him to his house, which prompted the woman to get up and leave after she was left feeling uncomfortable.

Police want to speak this man after a woman was harassed at a tram stop near Bulwell. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The man in question then got on board the tram shortly afterwards and was reportedly seen getting off at the stop in Radford Road, Hyson Green.

Sergeant Emma O’Meara, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an upsetting incident for the victim, who was left feeling extremely uncomfortable after being repeatedly approached by someone she didn’t know.

“We believe that the man pictured in this image may be able to help us with our investigation and would like to urge him to come forward or for any members of the public who recognise him to come forward and help us with our enquires.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The harassment of any person no matter their gender will be taken extremely seriously by the police and will be investigated thoroughly.”