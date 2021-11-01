Police appeal for help after three cars stolen and houses and allotments broken into in Hucknall

A grey VW Tiguan was stolen from the driveway of a house on Rosslyn Drive at 3.52am on Saturday, October 23.

On Wednesday, October 27, a white Ford Transit with black stripes down the bonnet was stolen from a driveway on Papplewick Lane between 7pm and 10.40pm.

On the same same day, between 6pm and 9.40pn, a Ford Fiesta was stolen from a driveway in Brett Close.

Police need help to solve these Hucknall crimes

Between 9pm on Sunday, October 24 and 8am on Monday, October, a grey BMW on Hucknall Road was broken into and a bag containing some medical equipment was stolen.

Between 9.30pm on Friday, October 22 and 7.30am on Saturday, October 23, the Blenheim Lane Allotments in Hucknall were broken into.

Damage was caused and two rotavators and some drills were stolen.

Two Tag Heur watches, some Pokémon cards and a passport were stolen from a flat on Portland Road between 8am and 4pm on Saturday, October 23, after the door was kicked open.

At some time between Thursday, October 21 and Tuesday, October 26, a property on Ogle Street was broken into and a Hoover, a carpet cleaner, some mugs and drinking glasses were stolen.

At about 5pm on Friday, October 22, at Kirkby Lane Farm in Selston four youths aged 11-13 years were seen entering the empty farmhouse, but is not known if anything was stolen.

Between 3.30am and 3.45am on Thursday, October 21, an attempt was made to gain entry to a property via the front door on Ruffs Drive, but the security chain prevented entry and the person made off being disturbed by the occupier.

At 10.30pm on Monday, October 25, some persons were seen attempting to break into a commercial property on Sentinel Drive in Annesley.

They were disturbed and made off but several arrests were made by attending police officers.

Between October 24 and 26 in Church Lane, Underwood, damage was caused to a marquee in the grounds of St Michael’s Church.If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity, please contact the Ashfield Policing Team at [email protected]