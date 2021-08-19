Police appeal for help to find teenager who went missing from Hucknall

Officers in Nottinghamshire are appealing for anyone who has seen Leah Anderson or knows her whereabouts to get in touch.

The teenager, who has links to Sandiacre, Long Eaton and Underwood was reported missing from the Nabbs Lane area of Hucknall on Monday, August 16 at around 6.30pm.

Police are growing increasing concerned for Leah’s welfare and believe she may have travelled by tram.

Leah Anderson has gone missing from the Hucknall area

Leah is described as five feet, eight inches tall, of large build, with brown shoulder length hair tied up in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with black stripes, grey Nike tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe down the side, Nike Airforce one trainers and a black shoulder bag.

Anyone who has seen Leah should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and quote incident 779 of 16/08/2021.