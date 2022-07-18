Police appeal for witnesses after large fire Hucknall crew helped fight leaves house badly damaged

The blaze, on land behind Stevenholme Crescent in Bestwood, was reported to Nottinghamshire Police shortly before 4.45pm on Sunday, July 17.

Officers closed all roads in the immediate vicinity and evacuated 26 neighbouring homes as a precaution while eight crews from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service tackled the blaze.

The fire badly damaged a house and additional damage was also reported to nearby fences and sheds.

The scorched aftermath of the land on Stevenholme Road following the fire which Hucknall crews helped tackle

Detectives are now working with fire colleagues to investigate the cause of the blaze and would like to speak to anyone with information about how it started.

Detective Sergeant Simon Carter, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious blaze that forced the evacuation of a residential street.

"Had it not been for the efforts of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service the consequences could have been even worse.

“We are currently working to understand how this blaze started and are at the very early stages of our investigation. We would like to speak to anybody who saw anything suspicious in the area before or after the blaze started.

“During this unprecedented spell of hot weather, what happened yesterday should serve as a warning to everybody – that even small fires in the open can very quickly spread and get out of control.”