Police appeal for witnesses as teens arrested following Nottingham assault

Officers were called to Market Square in the city centre, shortly after 5pm on Tuesday, June 21 following reports of a disturbance.

A 19-year-old man sustained minor injures during the incident.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault, possession of a knife and a public order offence.

Police are still asking for witnesses to come forward following an assault in Nottingham

He was later released on bail.

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of assault.

He was later charged with criminal damage and assaulting and emergency worker in relation to a later incident in custody.

He has been released on bail to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on July 6.

Inspector Andy Wilson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Investigations into this incident are ongoing and we are keen to speak to any witnesses who have not yet come forward.”