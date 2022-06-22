Police appeal for witnesses as teens arrested following Nottingham assault

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Nottingham that has seen two teenagers arrested.

By John Smith
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 9:12 pm
Updated Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 9:12 pm

Officers were called to Market Square in the city centre, shortly after 5pm on Tuesday, June 21 following reports of a disturbance.

A 19-year-old man sustained minor injures during the incident.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault, possession of a knife and a public order offence.

Police are still asking for witnesses to come forward following an assault in Nottingham

He was later released on bail.

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of assault.

He was later charged with criminal damage and assaulting and emergency worker in relation to a later incident in custody.

He has been released on bail to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on July 6.

Inspector Andy Wilson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Investigations into this incident are ongoing and we are keen to speak to any witnesses who have not yet come forward.”

Anyone with additional information should call 101, quoting incident 614 of 21 June 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Read More

Read More
Bulwell man threatened to throw acid in ex-partner's face and kill her in email ...