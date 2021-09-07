The incident reportedly happened on Highbury Road around 3.50pm on Sunday, September 5.

No-one was hurt in the incident and the bike was later recovered.

DC Gareth Philp, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are investigating a report of robbery, during which a girl’s bike was stolen.

The incident occurred on Highbury Road. Photo: Google

“It was reported a girl and boy were threatened by some boys before the bike was taken.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are urging anyone who witnessed the robbery to please get in contact with us.

"We would also like to hear from anyone w ho may have been in the area around this time and who may have recorded CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage to please come forward.”