Police appeal to find gang of boys who threatened two children and stole a bike in Dispatch area
Police are appealing for witnesses after reports that two children were threatened by a gang of boys in Bulwell, who then stole a girl’s bike.
The incident reportedly happened on Highbury Road around 3.50pm on Sunday, September 5.
No-one was hurt in the incident and the bike was later recovered.
DC Gareth Philp, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are investigating a report of robbery, during which a girl’s bike was stolen.
“It was reported a girl and boy were threatened by some boys before the bike was taken.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are urging anyone who witnessed the robbery to please get in contact with us.
"We would also like to hear from anyone w ho may have been in the area around this time and who may have recorded CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage to please come forward.”
Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 505 of 5 September 2021, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.