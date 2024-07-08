Police appeal to find Hucknall arsonist after garden plants and trees torched

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information after an arsonist set fire to plants and trees in a Hucknall garden while the owners were away.

The incident happened at some time on Saturday, June 22 in the front garden of a property of Keats Drive.

Police are also appealing for information on other incidents of burglary, theft and anti-social behaviour recently reported in Hucknall.

Between 7pm on Wednesday, June 26 and 3.50pm on Thursday, June 27, medical items were stolen from a property on Bestwood Road – the point of entry is unknown.

Police are investigating after plants and trees were set alight at property on Keats Drive. Photo: Google

At 5.33pm on Monday, July 1, four males wearing headscarves or balaclavas tried to gain entry to a property on Washdyke Lane via the front door.

At 2.10pm on Tuesday, July 2, a neighbour reported a smashed window and an open door at a house on Portland Road where the owners were away – the bedroom had been ransacked but it is not known if anything was stolen.

Between 7pm on Saturday, June 29 and 9am on Sunday, June 30, a silver Peugeot 308 DT was stolen from Carlingford Road by a male with brown hair, white jumper and grey bottoms and a female with her hood up, also wearing a white jumper and grey bottoms.

At 1.20am, and again at 3am, on Monday, July 1, CCTV on Polperro Way shows a male on a bike on the first occasion, and two males on foot on the second, trying car doors on the street, although no cars were entered.

At 4.36pm on Friday, June 28, there was a report of youngsters repeatedly knocking on a front door in Field Avenue, Christchurch Road.

At 10.05pm on Friday, June 28, there was a report of around 15 cars speeding up and down Wigwam Lane and of cannabis being smoked both inside and outside the cars.

At 4.15pm on Saturday, June 29, there was a report of a silver and white motorbike being ridden at speed on the paths in a park off Griffon Drive – the rider was a white male, wearing a black snood over his face, a black and grey tracksuit and dark bottoms, who rode off towards Bulwell Hall Park.