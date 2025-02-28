Police appeal to find Hucknall firestarters who set bins ablaze in Titchfield Park

Police are appealing for witnesses to help them find the youths who set two rubbish bins on fire in Titchfield Park in Hucknall.

The incident happened at 7.53pm on Wednesday, February 26 when the group of youths, at least one of whom was on a bike, set rubbish alight in the bins.

Nottinghamshire Fire Service attended and extinguished the blaze.

Police are also appealing for the public’s help with other incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and ant-social behaviour reported in and around Hucknall.

Police are appealing for witnesses after youths set fire to rubbish bins in Titchfield Park. Photo: Google

Around 7.30am on Monday, February 24 in George Street, Hucknall, a knocked on a door claiming to be a delivery driver with parcels for a nearby address and took £5 from the female occupant, claming he needed change.

He left no parcels, but after he left the lady could not find her bank card.

Between 8pm on Thursday, February 20 and 8.47am on Friday, February 21, a red BMW X3 M car was stolen from Papplewick Lane, Hucknall.

Between 2.20pm on Saturday, February 22 and 11.45am on Sunday, February 23, a silver Lexmoto LS-Z motorbike was stolen from Goodall Crescent, Hucknall.

At 2.40am on Thursday, February 20 February, a white Ford Transit van was broken into on Hurricane Road, Hucknall and a Trench Rammer and two saws stolen.

Between 5pm and 5.20pm on Saturday, February 22 February, a Carrera Vengeance e-bike was stolen from the astroturf play area at Titchfield Park, Hucknall.

The bike was black with grey writing with a bit of red, a front LED handlebar light and a rear red light on the seat post and black mudguard.

At 4pm on Tuesday, February 25, a black and red (with a bit of grey and white) Carrera e-bike, with a red strip and Victoria wheels with white writing, was stolen from outside the main door of the Aldi store on Ashgate Road, Hucknall.

Around 4.45pm on Sunday, February 23 February, a group of approximately 10 males in their mid teens, most wearing black hoodies and black jeans, broke down the fence to gain access to the lake area off Moor Road, Bestwood Village and then pushed a motorbike through the gap and tried to get it started by pushing it down a slope.

At 12.05pm on Sunday, February 23, three males were reported throwing items at a property on Chestnut Grove, Hucknall.

At 5.15pm on Monday, February 24, the glass door to a shop on High Street, Hucknall, was kicked and smashed by a male on a bike described as white, 16-17 years old, 5ft 4in, thin build, with a small amount of facial hair, wearing a black puffer jacket with hood and black trousers.

Between 7.30pm on Monday, February 24 and 8am on Tuesday, February 25, the paintwork was scratched on a black BMW parked on Goodall Crescent, Hucknall.

At 3.28pm on Saturday, February 22, there was a report of two people ‘doing drugs’ in a communal bin area on Ashgate Road, Hucknall.

At 1.04pm on Sunday, February 23 February, there was a report of four off-road bikes being ridden around Airfield Way, Hucknall and tearing up the grass on the private land – three of the bikes left in the direction of the Home Wood.

At 7.15pm on Tuesday, February 25, three white males, all aged 13 or 14 years-old and wearing black tracksuits, were riding their bikes inside the Tesco Extra store on Ashgate Road, Hucknall.

One bike was orange with orange wheels, a second blue, white and red.

On leaving the store, they moved on to the car park of the McDonald’s restaurant.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should email Ashfield Police at [email protected]

Alternatively, contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.