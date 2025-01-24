Police appeal to find Hucknall model helicopters thief

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information after a thief stole eighr radio-controlled helicopters from an address in Hucknall.

The incident happened sometime between Friday, January 3 and 5.40pm on Tuesday, January 21 at an address on Lime Tree Road.

A bag containing a weight was thrown at a window, smashing the glass to gain entry.

The property was entered and a search made, with items being moved around, before the eight radio-controlled helicopters were stolen from the bedroom.

Police are appealing for help with several crimes reported in Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Police are also appealing for information and witnesses to other reported incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

Overnight between Wednesday, Janaury 15 and Thursday, January 16, on Wigwam Lane, two Belgian Malinois guard dogs escaped after an angle grinder was used to cut a fence and an attempt made to cut the gate lock to an industrial unit.

At 2.27am on Wednesday, January 22, a male described as of athletic build, slim, wearing a balaclava and black clothing with a silver stripe on the arm, attempted to break into the Red Lion pub on High Street, damaging a gate lock to get into a yard before being disturbed

Between 7pm on Wednesday, January 15 and 8am on Thursday, January 16, a vehicle parked on Willow Avenue was entered but the alarm was not activated – nothing was stolen.

At 6pm on Saturday, January 18 a van parked on Barbara Square was broken into and a long-reach saw hedgecutter, blower and electric hedgecutter were stolen.

Between 12noon and 3.45pm on Saturday, January 18, a mobility scooter was stolen from the Butlers Hill tram stop – the scooter is described as looking like a little car, with four wheels, grey/silver colour, black seat and a smaller seat painted purple and blue and with some damage to the front which had been fixed with tape.

Between 1am and 1pm on Monday, January 20, a burgundy-coloured Kymco mobility scooter was stolen from St Marys Way.

Overnight between Thursday, January 16 and Friday, January 17, windows were smashed on a property in Ermine Walk, Ryknield Road – two bricks were found under one window.

Between 11.30am and 3.15pm on Saturday, January 18, a red Mazda CX-5 parked on Edward Close had a wheel trim and bonnet wing damaged with a sharp instrument.

Some time after 4pm on Sunday, January 19, a glass pane was damaged on the front door of a house in Chatsworth Drive.

Between 6pm on Monday, January 20 and 8am on Tuesday, January 21, the windows were smashed on a silver Nissan Juke car on Pilot Drive.

At 7.35pm on Wednesday, January 22, four males aged 11 to 13 years-old, three white and one mixed race, all in dark clothing, one wearing a mask, were asked to leave the Co-op store on Emperors Way, one damaging a door sensor as they left.

At 1.15pm on Saturday, January 18 there was a report of eight off-road bikes causing a nuisance and nearly running people over on land adjacent to Farleys Brook off Farleys Lane.

At 2.38pm on Saturday, January 18, there was a report of two off-road electric bikes being driven very fast along Nabbs Lane, nearly skidding into a car that was slowing down, before entering the Nabbs Lane park and continuing to race around at speed.

At 5.45pm on Sunday, January 19, around 10 youngsters were pushing trolleys around the McDonald’s car park on Ashgate Road and throwing cones at cars in the nearby Tesco petrol station.

Around 8.30pm on Monday, January 20, an unknown person kicked and punched the front door of a property on The Connery before running off.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents should e-mail [email protected], call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.