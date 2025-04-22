Police appeal to find Hucknall statute thieves after gardens targeted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after statues and ornaments were stolen from private gardens in Hucknall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first incident happened overnight between Thursday, April 10 and Friday, April 11 on Walk Mill Drive when two concrete ornaments and a bird bath were stolen from a front garden.

Later, between 3pm and 7pm on Friday, April 11, a large statue of a man and a woman on a seat – that would have needed at least two people to lift it – was stolen from a front garden on Frances Grove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, at 5.30am on Saturday, April 12, a male removed flowering plants from the planters from the Pilgrim Oak pub on High Street – it is thought it was the same male who stole hanging baskets from the pub the previous week.

Police are appealing for information after garden statues and ornaments were stolen in Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Police are also appealing for information on other incidents of burglary, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour reported in Hucknall lately.

Around 1.30am on Sunday, April 13, two females, both aged around 20 to 25 years-old, forced their way into the home of an elderly person on Coronation Road and stole some pound coins.

Around 7.30pm on Thursday, April 10, there was a report of a male aged 16 or 17 years-old, 5ft 10in and with a bowl-style haircut, kicking the wing mirrors of three or four cars on Linby Road – he was with another male and two females of similar age and they walked up the road in the direction of Linby and Papplewick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 8.53pm on Thursday, April 10 in George Street, there was a report of three or four youths smashing glass bottles in the road and on the car park of the Working Men’s Club.

Between 3pm and 4.18pm on Tuesday, April 15, stone were thrown from the adjoining park at windows on houses on the Harper Crew building site on Watnall Road, damaging the glass, which needed replacing.

Some time before 5.53pm on Tuesday, April 15, a Triumph Tiger 850 motor bike was pushed over on Church Drive, resulting in some damage.

Between 5.30pm on Thursday, April 10 and 8.30am on Saturday, April 12, the front door lock of a property on Snowdrop Close was glued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 8pm on Thursday, April 10, there was a report of youths on the roof of Hucknall Leisire Centre on Linby Road.

Additionally, a group of males and females, all aged between 12 and 16 years-old, were all banging on the windows and intimidating customers.

At 7.01pm on Friday, April 11, there were several calls regarding a group of around 30 youngsters in the park at the back of the Leisure Centre, all under-age drinking, smoking drugs and breaking glass.

Anyone with any information regarding any of these incidents should email the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected]

Alternatively, contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.