Police are appealing for information to locate a thief who used a wheelie bin to steal from Tesco in Hucknall.

The incident happened at 2.30am on Wednesday, July 10 at the Tesco on Ashgate Road.

A person used a ladder to climb over the rear gates into the yard area and then entered the warehouse via an open shutter before loading goods into a wheelie bin and wheeling them away.

Police are also appealing for information on other cases of theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour reported in Hucknall.

Between 11pm on Friday, July 5 and 9.50am on Saturday, July 6, a black Mutt Mongrel motorbike was stolen from Victoria Street.

Between 5.30am and 6.30am on Saturday, July 6, a lime green Kawasaki Ninja 125 motorbike was stolen from a car park adjacent to Betts Avenue.

At 10.30pm on Friday, July 5, a customer at McDonald’s on Ashgate Road had his Airpods stolen after he went to the toilet.

At 11.30am on Sunday, July 7, it was reported three trees and two plants had been stolen from a garden on Ladycroft Avenue.

Between 2.30pm and 5.57pm on Sunday, July 7, a black Carrera pushbike, with grey writing on the frame, was stolen from the NET tram stop car park on Ashgate Road.

Between 8.30pm on Sunday, July 7 and 8.30am on Monday, July 8, a black mountain bike was stolen from a container on land adjacent to Baths Lane and the railway station.

At 4pm on Thursday, July 4, a resident of Leen Drive was injured by broken glass after a large stick was hurled over the property fence and smashed the greenhouse the owner was working in.

At 9.19pm on Thursday, July 4, there was a report of five teenagers aged 16 to 18, throwing stones at each other on Leen Mills Lane.

At 6.44pm on Friday, July 5, three boys and two girls, all white and all aged around 14, were being a nuisance in the McDonald’s restaurant on Ashgate Road and were abusive to the customers and staff when asked to stop – one male was wearing ski glasses and one female, who had a pony tail, was wearing a tank top and joggers.

If you have any information on any of these incidents, e-mail [email protected] or call 101.