Police appeal to find Hucknall thieves who threatened to run down person who tried to stop them

Police are appealing for information to find two men who stole a quantity of pallets in Hucknall – and threatend to run someone over in the process.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at 6.36pm on Tuesday August 5 at Unit 3 on Blenheim Road.

Two males in a white Ford Transit van stole a quantity of pallets and then deliberately drove at someone who tried to stop them driving off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both men were white, one in his mid 40s, with a shaved head, wearing a blue sweater, jogging bottoms.

Police are appealing for the public's help with several incidents. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Police have no other details for the second male.

Police are also appealing for information on other incidents of theft and anti-social behaviour reported in Hucknall.

Between 9.30am and 10.45am on Monday, August 4, a white Volkswagen T30 Panel van was stolen from the car park at the rear of the Lighthouse charity shop on High Street.

Between 10pm on Wednesday, July 30 and 9am on Thursday, July 31, a white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, parked on Polperro Way, was broken into through the side door and tools and batteries were stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, July 29 and again on Wednesday, July 30 July in there was a report of a silver moped and a black moped being ridden around , Beauvale Crescnet between midnight and 1am on both nights, by two young males wearing balaclavas.

A reports was received that on most days around 7pm, groups of up to 50 male and female youngsters, all aged 12 or 13 years-old and many of the males riding electric bikes or pushbikes, have been gathering in Titchfield Park and being very rowdy and confrontational – the caller was concerned that this may lead to fights breaking out.

If you have any information on any of these incidents, email Ashfield Police at [email protected].

Altertnatively, contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police beat surgeries are being held at the following times and places in Hucknall in the coming days:

Friday, August 8: Nottingham Building Society, High Street, 10.30am.

Monday, August 11: Sainsbury's Local, Watnall Road, 4pm to 5pm.

Monday, August 11: Kanghan, Watnall Road, 5.45pm to 6.45pm

Tuesday, August 19: Hucknall Leisure Centre, Linby Road, 2pm to 3pm.