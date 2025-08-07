Police appeal to find Hucknall thieves who threatened to run down person who tried to stop them
The incident happened at 6.36pm on Tuesday August 5 at Unit 3 on Blenheim Road.
Two males in a white Ford Transit van stole a quantity of pallets and then deliberately drove at someone who tried to stop them driving off.
Both men were white, one in his mid 40s, with a shaved head, wearing a blue sweater, jogging bottoms.
Police have no other details for the second male.
Police are also appealing for information on other incidents of theft and anti-social behaviour reported in Hucknall.
Between 9.30am and 10.45am on Monday, August 4, a white Volkswagen T30 Panel van was stolen from the car park at the rear of the Lighthouse charity shop on High Street.
Between 10pm on Wednesday, July 30 and 9am on Thursday, July 31, a white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, parked on Polperro Way, was broken into through the side door and tools and batteries were stolen.
On Tuesday, July 29 and again on Wednesday, July 30 July in there was a report of a silver moped and a black moped being ridden around , Beauvale Crescnet between midnight and 1am on both nights, by two young males wearing balaclavas.
A reports was received that on most days around 7pm, groups of up to 50 male and female youngsters, all aged 12 or 13 years-old and many of the males riding electric bikes or pushbikes, have been gathering in Titchfield Park and being very rowdy and confrontational – the caller was concerned that this may lead to fights breaking out.
If you have any information on any of these incidents, email Ashfield Police at [email protected].
Altertnatively, contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Police beat surgeries are being held at the following times and places in Hucknall in the coming days:
Friday, August 8: Nottingham Building Society, High Street, 10.30am.
Monday, August 11: Sainsbury's Local, Watnall Road, 4pm to 5pm.
Monday, August 11: Kanghan, Watnall Road, 5.45pm to 6.45pm
Tuesday, August 19: Hucknall Leisure Centre, Linby Road, 2pm to 3pm.