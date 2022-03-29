Police appeal to find man wanted for string of offences in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire

Aaron Peet, 28, is wanted in connection with an incident of burglary and criminal damage in Nottingham city centre on March 11.

He is also wanted in relation to a string of other offences including a harassment in Nottinghamshire and fraud, blackmail and battery offences in Derbyshire.

Investigator Thomas Tuck, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We are keen to track down Peet as soon as possible and would appreciate the help of the public.

Aaron Peet is wanted by Nottinghamshire Police

“Although his current whereabouts are unknown, it is believed he may have links with the Sevenoaks area of Kent and Waltham Cross area of Hertfordshire.

"If you have seen Peet, or have any information about his whereabouts, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 115 of 11 March 2022.