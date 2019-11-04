Police appeal to find stolen car from Ilkeston involved in Hucknall collision

Police are appealing for information after a man was threatened and his car was stolen in Ilkeston.

The grey Volkswagen Golf GTI was later involved in a collision in Watnall Road, Hucknall.

Nottinghamshire Police received a call just before 9.20pm on October 30 to report that there had been a collision between the Golf and a Ford Focus.

Police, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service all attended the incident and the driver of the Focus was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are described as serious but not life threatening.

It is understood that three men got out of the Golf and ran off in the direction of Farleys Lane.

Earlier that evening at around 8.20pm a man reported that he had been in his car, the Volkswagen Golf GTI, near to MFA Bowling in Oakwell Drive, Ilkeston when a man got into his car.

The man threatened the driver and drove off in the Golf leaving the driver in the street.

The man was described as white with fair hair and had a local accent. He was wearing a grey hooded top with the hood worn up.

Derbyshire Police would now like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision in Watnall Road, or noticed anyone behaving suspiciously in the area. Equally, if you have any information about the robbery in Ilkeston we’d also like to hear from you.

Anyone who was travelling by car in either of these areas around the times stated, with dash cam installed, is asked to contact us and download it to a secure device for officers to view.

Please quote the reference number 19000581628 and the name of the officer in the case, D/Sgt Steve Judge, in any correspondence.