Police appeal to trace woman missing from Nottinghamshire area

Nottinghamshire Police has issued an appeal for help to trace a missing 54-year-old woman.

Officers say they are concerned for the safety of Susan Laud, who was last seen in the Bulwell area at around 8pm on Tuesday, December 5.

Susan is white, of slim build with shoulder length blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink gillet, flowery white top with grey dress and leggings.

Anyone who has seen Susan or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 207 of December 6.