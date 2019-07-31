Police called to incident at Bestwood Park

Police are in attendance at Bestwood Park after they received reports of an incident there.

Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at an address in Bardsey Gardens at around 12.30am on Tuesday.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Police arrived at the property and found evidence of a firearm discharge.

No injuries have been reported.

A scene has been established while officers continue to investigate the circumstances.

Neighbourhood Inspector Christine Busuttil, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Our enquiries are ongoing but this very much appears to be an isolated incident.

"We do not believe that there is a risk to the wider community.

"As you may expect, there will be a greater police presence in the area while inquiries are made and patrols are conducted.

"I'd invite you to speak to the officers if you have any concerns and urge you to contact us if you have any information.

"If you saw or heard anything unusual at or around the time please call us on 101, quoting incident number 363 of July 30, or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."