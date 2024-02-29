Police CCTV appeal after bicycle, e-scooter and electric bike stolen in Nottingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The privately-owned property was stolen from the Waverley Street area of the city centre on the afternoon of January 15.

The £70 bicycle and £650 electric bike had been locked up, with cutting equipment used to cut the locks.

The £400 e-scooter was secured with a chain and padlock.

Police want to speak to these two people. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The chain was not cut but was somehow removed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ MORE: ‘Hero’ cop thanked by victim after catching Bulwell bike thief

PCSO Martin Fisher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’d like to speak to the two people in the images as we believe they can assist the investigation.

“We understand that the quality of the images are not the best, but we are hopeful the two individuals might be recognised by their clothing.

“If you recognise them please get in touch.

"Anyone with any other relevant information about the thefts is also asked to get in touch and speak to an officer.”